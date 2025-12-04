New York State Police confirm officer arrest after GFPD post deleted

New York State Police confirmed to The Chronicle today that on Tuesday, December 2 they arrested former Glens Falls Police Officer John Hogan III for a “single charge of Petit Larceny, which is a Class A Misdemeanor.”

The Glens Falls Police Department had issued a release on its Facebook page announcing the arrest. Within several hours, the post was deleted from the department page.

The State Police representative told the Chronicle that “It was an investigation done by our special investigations unit, and they determined that he had misappropriated funds while serving as treasurer of the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association or PBA.”

The PBA in its release referred further questions regarding Officer Hogan’s employment to the City of Glens Falls.

In response to a Chronicle request for comment, City Communications Director Paul Ghenoiu emailed on Thursday, “The mayor indicated to me…he would not have any further comment to make as it was a legal matter between the PBA and the former officer. If he has changed his mind you may hear from him.”

Police Chief Jarred Smith has not yet responded to further requests for comment.