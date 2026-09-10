New Way Lunch gets a food truck

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

New Way Lunch is adding a food truck.

It will debut this Sunday at St. Mary’s School’s second annual hot dog eating contest.

The truck will serve New Way’s signature hot dogs, fries and onion rings, with chicken tenders possible.

“We’ve been working on it for quite a while, a couple years now,” said Nick Gazetos, who terms the truck “just as good” as eating at the restaurant — “no difference in quality whatsoever. It’s the same sauce.”

They plan to bring the truck to events and offer private bookings — like graduation parties and weddings.

Nick said his family’s business used to do lots of outdoor events, “especially when I was a kid growing up.”

But now, he says, “The whole food truck game has gotten so popular that unless you have a food truck, you can’t even get into a lot of these events anymore. It’s not even like a question.”

The truck will be at this Wednesday’s pre-Adirondack Balloon Festival downtown block party and a few more events possible this fall.

Nick said they “100%” plan to do the Shirt Factory food truck corral next year.

The truck will be bookable on the New Way Lunch website.

The truck is “equipped with the same things we have with the restaurant. It’s got a three-bay sink, it’s got a handwashing sink. It’s got a gas powered warmer for the sauce.”

“We had a custom made steamer put in just like ours that steams all the rolls,” he added. “Cooler, freezer. Hot dog grill, obviously. We have fryers in there too.”



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