New Way Lunch adds soft serve downtown

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

New Way Lunch introduces soft serve ice cream on South Street — starting today, Thursday.

“Downtown Glens Falls has pretty much everything now,” owner Peter Gazetos says. “But it does not have anywhere to get soft ice cream.”

It will be sold at the South Street side window, under the Angie’s Ice Cream banner. Angie was Peter’s mother.

“My mother always wanted to sell ice cream at the old store, and it never worked,” he said. “Because it was hard ice cream. And it was just too much. We were so busy. It was a pain in the butt.”

His daughter Ali Gazetos said they’re starting small, with Chocolate, Vanilla, Twist and sprinkles.

The ice cream window will be open Thursday to Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m.

If it goes well, they’ll expand.



