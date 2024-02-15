New in Hudson Falls: Falcons Brewhouse Bistro, Tavern

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Five years ago, when Kim Bender bought the 171 Main Street, Hudson Falls building now housing her new Falcons Brewhouse Bistro and Tavern, it didn’t have the inviting atmosphere and upscale ambiance that greets visitors today.

“It was pretty much flooded,” Ms. Bender said of the long-ago bank and former shoe shop dating from 1910. It had sat vacant for years. “None of this was here, other than the brick walls. It had asbestos. It had to be totally torn apart. The ceiling needed work. Pretty much every inch of this place needed work.”

The previous owner, Hudson Falls Village Attorney William Nikas, who also aided in restoring the building, said it had been full of black mold. “You couldn’t walk into this place without being coughing within 10 seconds,” he remembered.

So how was such a dramatic transformation achieved, allowing the tavern to open for business on Jan. 3?

“We were here every day for over a year working,” Ms. Bender said. “Any relatives we could find, any friends we could find have been working on this.”

Ms. Bender’s cousin and business partner Alice Huntington added, “We literally started at the rooftop, right down to emptying that basement. I’m just happy to be here finally after all the work we had to put in to get to this point.”

Initially, after buying the building five years ago, Ms. Bender sold it and held the mortgage. She said that when payments weren’t made, she moved to repossess the building but was delayed because the court system was halted by COVID. “So I kept paying taxes on it and insurance and I wasn’t even allowed in it for three years.” After that hiccup she simply bought the building back in late 2022.

Ms. Bender and Mrs. Huntington also renovated the upstairs floor that now houses Art with Alice, paint and sip sessions that Mrs. Huntington herself runs. The walls are filled with her paintings.

The adjoining area has offices for Ms. Bender, who works in real estate for Sotheby’s. Ms. Bender notes that the upstairs can also be used for private dining if things get too crowded downstairs.



Ms. Bender, a Hudson Falls native, told The Chronicle she’s a part of Phoenix Rising, a non-profit attempting to improve the quality of life in the village.

“I bought this building from Bill to become part of the whole revitalization.”

Ms. Bender moved to San Francisco at 17, where she was a project manager for 15 years for what is now AT&T. She said when she had her son, she moved back to the area because she wanted to raise him “in a better environment than San Francisco. The schools are better out here.”

Mrs. Huntington, also from Hudson Falls, was director of SUNY Adirondack’s Workforce Development Institute and taught special ed at Hudson Falls School District, among other things.

“We work really well together,” Ms. Bender said. “We’re really close.”

Hudson Falls Mayor John Barton and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner both patronized Falcons soon after it opened.

“What they’ve done here is fantastic,” Mayor Barton said. “The place looks great, it’s nostalgic. They’re good people, they’re friendly. This is going to be very good for Hudson Falls.”

Assemblywoman Woerner says, “This is a great location, and clearly the owners have crafted a space that people want to come to. I have been coming to Hudson Falls for a decade now, and there is such a vibrancy to the community now that is really a reflection of what so many engaged volunteers, business owners, property owners and residents have put into building this community. And it shows.”

Why the name Falcons? A framed image in the tavern explains the reasoning in writing. “Falcons symbolize freedom, intuition, bravery, vision, an eye for detail, and they never miss an opportunity,” it reads. “We chose the name Falcons because it best represents who we are and what we have accomplished to bring this establishment into fruition.”

The business is open Wednesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce will do a ribbon cutting on Friday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved