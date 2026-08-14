New Glens Falls map lays out City parking specs

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The City of Glens Falls released a new downtown parking map “designed to help residents, visitors, employees and business owners quickly identify the parking option that best meets their needs.”

It shows locations of free all-day street parking, downtown time-limited parking, municipal lots, parking garages, permit parking locations, and evening and weekend parking options.

A dotted-line circle marks areas within a five-minute walk to Centennial Circle.

A QR code links to the City’s parking info. It’s also on the City website under “How Do I….”

The map details parking regulations and availability, to be updated “if future parking changes are adopted,” it said.

Community outcry at its July 28 meeting prompted the Common Council to table a resolution to make the Exchange, Ridge and Warren Street parking lots strictly available for paid permit parking only, with workday, evening and weekend, and 24-7 permits available for sale.

The resolution also proposed raising the cost of permits, which would then guarantee spaces to holders, from about $15 per month to $40-$70 per month.

Sara Frankenfeld of Warren County Planning helped develop the map, the City noted, “creating a clear visual representation of the City’s parking system.”

The City said Harding Mazzotti Arena and Arrow Bank have agreed to make their lots available when not in use — together adding 200+ free parking spaces, depending on day and hour.

The city said it is working to secure other privately-owned parking lots for public use on nights and weekends.

Note that posted signs take precedence over the map, where applicable.

Other notable details:

Parking is free on all city streets.

No overnight parking is allowed on City streets between 2 and 6 a.m.

Permits: The City said it sells permits in numbers equal to 90% of the spaces in the Exchange, Ridge and Warren streets lots for all day parking — leaving “a total of about nine spaces throughout those (three) lots free for other people to use.”

In practice, The Chronicle notes, there is currently an ebb and flow to parking in these permitted lots. The City says some permit holders have complained the lots fill and they cannot find spaces.

Parking in city-owned Elm, Exchange, Ridge and Warren Street lots is free for 3 hours.

The Elm Street lot spaces “all are free and open first-come, first served.”

Overnight parking is allowed in the City-owned lots on Elm, Exchange, Ridge and Warren streets.

Downtown parking marked with the 3-hour limit changes to unlimited after 5 p.m., or 6 p.m. in the Elm and Exchange Street lots.

Parking violation tickets begin at $30 and rise with multiple occurrences.

NEW! Harding Mazzotti Arena parking on Oakland Street (north of Finch Paper): 92 spaces, free all day except during arena events.

NEW! Harding Mazzotti Arena parking (small lot in front of the box office): 23 spaces, two-hour free except during arena events.

NEW! Arrow Bank lot on Elm Street (across from The Ed Market Center): 96 spaces. Free parking, evenings 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and on weekends.

Elm Street lot: 121 spaces, none subject to permit parking.

Ridge Street (by City Hall): 25 spaces, 90% by permit including dedicated parking for LARAC, the Minky Mink building, and Glens Falls Police vehicles.

Warren Street: 36 spaces, 90% allocated for permit holders.

Exchange Street: 22 spaces, 90% allocated for permit holders.

Clinton Avenue garage: First-floor parking by paid permit only. Upper floors reserved for The Mill tenants and others.

Park Street garage: Paid parking by the hour. 2024 resolution says free for the first two hours, $5 additional, $25 limit. Some spaces designated for Glens Falls Hospital and 14 Hudson Street building.

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