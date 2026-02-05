Neighbors balk at proposal for greater tourism use of Cooper’s Point Mansion at Green Harbour

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

The Green Harbour Home Owners Association is opposing conversion of the Cooper’s Point Mansion on Lake George to an 18-bedroom tourist accommodation.

Green Harbour LLC also wants to add parking, a pool, a patio area and a pathway extending toward the lake, according to a project description on the Town of Lake George Planning Board agenda.

The Home Owners Association issued a press release “formally objecting” to the plan for what they call a “high-intensity commercial hotel and event venue.” It said the site has “only narrow residential roads, a residential septic system, and insufficient parking requiring a variance.”

“Our main concern is safety,” HOA President Jack Dusinberre was quoted. “The roads to Cooper’s Island aren’t built for commercial vehicles, events, or high traffic — they’re narrow, winding, and lack pedestrian shoulders.”

The project was slated for consideration at the Feb. 10 Planning Board meeting, but the applicants asked to table it until March “for more engineering to be provided,” said Jon Lapper, the attorney representing Joe Russell and John Lasalandra, who own the 3.31-acre property.

Mr. Lapper told The Chronicle the plan is “a carefully considered effort to preserve one of Lake George’s most significant legacy properties.”

“This is about restoration — not intensification — and it is being designed with respect for both the site and the surrounding community,” Mr. Lapper said, adding that “safety, environmental stewardship, and infrastructure capacity” are “foundational considerations” in the plan.

The Homes Owners’ Mr. Dusinberre stressed, “This isn’t an attempt to block all development. The issue is whether such an intense commercial use can be safely and responsibly integrated into a residential lakefront community that relies on private infrastructure.”

The HOA says, “Green Harbour is known as a peaceful residential area. Residents believe that a commercial event venue of this size does not fit with the neighborhood’s character or infrastructure.”

The group formally raised its concerns with the Lake George Planning Board and Lake George Park Commission, and has asked the Adirondack Park Agency to review the proposal. State historic preservation officials have also been requested to evaluate the project.

In response to the HOA’s comments, Mr. Lapper said, “The project applicants recognize and respect the concerns expressed by members of the Green Harbour community. They care deeply about Lake George, and so do we.

“My clients are committed to working constructively with the HOA, the Town of Lake George Planning Board, and the other involved agencies to ensure that all standards are met. Any restoration project undertaken here must meet a high standard of responsibility, and we fully expect that this one will.”

