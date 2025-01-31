Mayor Collins hit the high notes

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Mayor Bill Collins, in his State of the City address last Thursday evening at the Queensbury Hotel, told the crowd of well more than 100 people, “I’ve always said: Never bet against Glens Falls…But especially now. That would be a bad bet.



“Our City has patiently waited decades to turn the corner. The resurgence is here….Glens Falls has arrived!”

He credited efforts of the curent Council and “every elected official in the last half-century,” plus city workers and department heads, businesses, home owners and “everyone with ties to Glens Falls.”

“Prosperity,” he said, “is breaking out all over. Our economic activity continues to be robust. Therefore I say, the state of our city is strong.”



The mayor opened his speech by talking about his family history:

“My roots are at least three generations deep…My dad’s parents…lived at 46 Haskell Avenue, deep in the East End. Frank Collins worked at the cement plant and was the City’s First Ward County Supervisor. So was (Frank’s wife) Alice, one of the first women to serve as a Warren County Supervisor,” after Frank passed.

“My mom’s parents, the Sullivans, lived at 203 South Street in the Fifth Ward.” Her dad was “a tough Irish cop who served more than 30 years in the Glens Falls Police Department.”



Mayor Collins said his dad Jack represented Ward 4 on the County Board of Supervisors, “helped organize Bobby Kennedy’s U.S. Senate campaign in 1964, and was appointed Glens Falls Postmaster by President Lyndon Johnson, a position he held until his death in 1988.”

“I grew up at 281 Ridge, between the Schrammels and the Landrys,” he said.

“I played both at Jackson Heights and the East Field playground, and swam every summer in the East Field pond. Anybody else remember their hair turning green from all the chlorine that was pumped in the pond?” he laughed.



Mayor Collins said the City administers a recurring grant that supports low- and moderate-income residents with downpayment and closing costs to buy a home.

“My wife and I received this same grant more than 25 years ago,” he said. “I was working in human services and never made much money. The grant helped us with a downpayment on our Hunter Street home.

“I mention this to give you a glimpse of what a low- or moderate-income person or family might look like. You are looking at one: Your Mayor and his family”



He said, “In my short time as Mayor, our City has recovered from the pandemic, ramped up our investments with the groundbreaking of some DRI [Downtown Revitalization Initiative] projects and the completion of others. We have a new Arts District. We’ve watched our creative economy grow. We’ve seen a continued strong home sales environment. We have thriving restaurants and specialty retail that is found nowhere else in Warren County.”

He cited annual increases in sales tax revenues, restaurants, retail and the Cool Insuring Arena.

Pointing to three major DRI projects under way or about to launch on South and Elm Streets, Mayor Collins said, “I lived through the worst of South Street — derelict buildings, the Madden, empty OTB building and storefronts, the constant fights at Sippy’s, Sandy’s and Hot Shots — and, no, I wasn’t there for all of them,” he joked. “For those of us who lived through that, this transformation is almost unbelievable.



He applauded Glens Falls Police, Fire and Public Works Departments and their response to the two major storms of July 15 and 16. “In the heat that followed these storms, residents supported city employees with well wishes and cold drinks…true Hometown USA in action.”He cited $3 million in paving and sidewalk work last year, including 20 streets, 1.8 miles of curbs, and “more than a football field” of sidewalks and aprons plus 58 ACA compatible curb ramps, paid from federal and state funds, “not city property taxes” plus “$30 million separating storm and sewer water over the last 15 years” and other investments in the Building & Codes and Water & Sewer departments.

“We want Hometown USA to always be home, even as new housing, businesses, sports teams, music and eateries come here, but we also need to protect ourselves…against reckless growth.

“I am not sure if the former Mayors would have believed that ‘reckless growth’ was something the City would ever be worried about. Now there are monthly Planning Board meetings where millions of dollars of projects are discussed, on top of the millions that have already been invested.”



“As Mayor, I have one foot in today and one in tomorrow,” he said.

“I work on current issues that come from managing a $25 million annual budget with 170 full time employees, dealing with the day- to-day decisions of City operations. But each day I also make time, as I must, to focus on the City’s future.”

He said the City plans a “Smart Growth” survey and meetings with community members. He said he has created a new financial planning committee.

The Mayor said, with a promised $2 million from Assembly Member Carrie Woerner and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, plans continue to renovate Haviland’s Cove Park to increase waterfront access “with fishing piers, kayak rentals, waterfront trails and a new pavilion.”

He announced a revived Parking Task Force “to take the City’s crazy, disjointed, amalgamated parking regulations and develop an actual parking plan that will pick up where the Special Projects Committee left off.” He said he planned a resolution this week to suspend time limits in the Elm Street lot, addressing limited parking due to DRI projects.

A new Community Engagement Task Force led by Ward 2’s Bob Landry will address “those in need on our City Park and downtown area,” homeless and so-called “dayspenders.” Members will include Queensbury Hotel owner Ed Moore and Queensbury At-Large Supervisor Nathan Etu, social services and other constituencies. If interested in any of the initiatives email mayor@cityofglensfalls.com.

Palmer: ‘State of City’ like a ‘campaign rally’

“Last night’s State of the City address felt more like a taxpayer-funded campaign rally,” said Glens Falls 3rd Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer, who is challenging Mayor Bill Collins for the Democratic nomination.

“It was frustrating to hear the mayor take credit for accomplishments that were the result of efforts by many people, including myself,” she wrote.

“I ask the mayor to disclose how much this event cost Glens Falls taxpayers. I also ask the mayor to commit to real debates with me, where we can discuss the issues factually and present our visions for the city.”

She added, “I hear one is in the works, and I welcome the chance to set the record straight. I can and will respond to every point he made last night. For now, I’ll leave it at that.” — Ben Westcott

Mayor’s State of City at The Q cost ‘just under $2,000’

“We started the State of the City three years ago, when I first became Mayor,” Bill Collins tells The Chronicle.

“We want to make sure we’re letting the community know where we are, how things are going, and where we’re headed,” he said.

“We had the first one in the second floor at City Hall, and the place was packed. I was a little afraid that I had too many people in there for the Fire Marshal.

“Last year, we moved it to the Queensbury Hotel, and it was well received. We’ve host other events that are important, like the groundbreaking of our market center.

“This is just another opportunity for us to to get out there and give updates to the community.

He said the Queensbury Hotel “has been a great partner for us,” and did not charge for use of the room.

The City paid “a little under $2,000 total,” Mayor Collins said, to rent the AV equipment and for refreshments. “We we spend that out of our publicity account, just like we did the groundbreaking for the DRI and just like we’re going to do with the ribbon cutting that we’re hoping the Governor comes to and joins us for in May.” — Cathy DeDe

