Major downtown accident: Car goes through Davidson’s patio into Social

On Saturday morning, May 21, a vehicle drove off Glen Street in Glens Falls, through the front portion of Davidson Brothers Brewpub outdoor seating, and into a Downtown Social window.

The accident occurred before the restaurants were open for outdoor dining.

Sgt. Gerald Willette of the Glens Falls Police Department told The Chronicle Saturday that no pedestrians were involved in the crash.

He said, “the vehicle was coming out of the traffic circle. It appears there was some type of a medical condition.

“The vehicle did cross the center of the road, went up onto the sidewalk and struck the side of the building there, at Downtown Social.

“Both the passenger and the driver were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for further medical evaluation…there’s no criminal charges at this time.”

Glens Falls Police told The Chronicle Tuesday they had no information on the driver or passenger’s condition. They did not identify the driver.

Both Davidson Brothers Brewpub and Downtown Social were open Saturday evening.

