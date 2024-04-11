LG’s Bob Blais, in memory & praise of Dennis Dickinson

Dear Editor:

I am writing this letter in fond memory of Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson who passed away on Wednesday, March 3rd.

I was privileged to have served as Mayor during Supervisor Dickinson’s entire tenure. During all those years our Town and Village experienced unparalleled cooperation that benefited our taxpayers in many ways, and drew accolades and envy across New York State.

Supervisor Dickinson’s foresight, character and honesty initiated many discussions, and resulted in substantial movements forward for our Town.

His outspoken and opinionated personality set him apart from others in our local political realm. You could count on him, trust in his word and, above all, his love for our Lake and his community.

Above all he was a friend that any person would cherish. Our Town and Village of Lake George was made a better place to live and visit because of Supervisor Dennis Dickinson.

— Robert Blais

Mayor, Lake George Village, 1971-2023

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved