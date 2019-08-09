LG Mayor Blais, 83, to throw out first pitch at Red Sox game Sun., Aug. 18

Lake George Village Mayor Robert Blais, the longest serving mayor in New York State history, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Boston Red Sox home game at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, Aug. 18. Game time is 1:05 p.m.



“We’ve got 106 people going as of this morning,” Mayor Blais told The Chronicle Monday. “I’ve got 40 seats together. Phil Morse got them for me.”

Mr. Morse, a minority owner of the Red Sox who has a home on Lake George and who founded the NAMIC medical device business in Glens Falls, invited his long-time friend to the game to celebrate his 49 years in office.

The mayor, 83, is a lifelong Red Sox fan.

“There’s a big first pitch party the night before,” he said. “I’ve been warming up. It’s been a long time since I threw a baseball. I can’t really do a windup, but if I throw the ball high enough, I’ll be able to do it.” — Gordon Woodworth

