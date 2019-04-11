LG estate sells for a record $5.50-million

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

A 6,300-square-foot Tudor-style mansion on 1.26 landscaped acres of Cramer …

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

A 6,300-square-foot Tudor-style mansion on 1.26 landscaped acres of Cramer Point has sold for $5.5-million, thought to be a record amount for a Lake George residential property.

“We’ve broken through the $3-million mark,” said Dan Davies of Davies-Davies & Associates Real Estate, listing agent for the property. He said he didn’t know of another sale that topped $5.5-million, and Chronicle archives show that it is the highest price paid in recent memory.

The sellers were Robert and Christine Knarr.

Buyers’ agent Charlene Wood of Town & Country Properties and Estates said the $5.5-million sale price “was very reasonable based on what it was first listed for,” which was $7.995-million in 2013, according to MLS data.

Mr. Davies said “multiple parties” were interested in the Cramer Point property, which resulted in “multiple offers that drove the price up.”

The March 29 sale of the Cramer Point estate comes four months after a 4,700-square-foot home on 8.22 acres on Lake George’s upper Northwest Bay in Bolton sold for $4.95-million. Lonnie Lawrence of the Sherwood Group was listing agent. Dan Collins of Select Sotheby’s International Realty was buyers’ agent.

The $5.5-million sale tops the previous record of $5.485-million for a 20-acre property on Northwest Bay in Bolton sold in January 2006. A custom-made Green Harbour Lane home sold for $5.25-million in September 2011.

Serlin’s LG estate ‘under contract’

Online real estate websites indicate the late Dr. Stephen Serlin’s Peabody estate on Lake George is under contract, listed as “sale pending.”

It was listed in January for $7.9-million by Christine Marchesiello of Keller Williams Realty Capital District. She had not returned a message by press time.

Copyright © 2019 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.