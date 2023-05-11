Lessons learned from Mom

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

What did you learn from your mother? We asked Chronicle digital subscribers.



To always be a leader and not a follower. If your friends are all jumping off a cliff, think what is best for yourself instead of following what everyone else does.— Brooke Reynolds, Glens FallsHow to cook, how to keep a home, faith, love, be a welcoming hostess in my home. I’ve always said that I wished I could be more like my mother.— Amy Syrell, SGFI learned family comes first, respect, courteous of others, think before you speak, words can hurt more than a sharp knife. Most of all “Live by the Golden Rule!” Thank you mom I love you all the way to heaven.— Rita Bolster, Queensbury2 quotes stick with me from Mom because they were useful:1) you want to balance your life by balancing being on the giving end and being on the receiving end and 2) go out play hard, play fair and remember it’s a lot more fun when you’re #1— Anne Lemke, Manchester, VTI learned I was loved and she was a person I could trust to tell anything to, including three times immediately when males tried inappropriate behavior and it never happened again.— Barbara Garro, Saratoga SpringsI learned to love all creatures great and small and how to play the slots!— Cyndie H., MoreauTwo of many sayings Mom passed on were:1. This, too, shall pass.2. If the shoe fits, wear it!— Sally, QueensburyActions speak louder than words— Mark Baird, Indian LakeManners, punctuation and grammar, and how to set a proper table (including knowing which fork to use when).— Suzanne AppleyardWhen you start feeling sorry for yourself, give yourself a 15 minute pity party. Then go find something to do!— Cindy Irwin, QueensburyMy mother died way too young to teach this then-6 yr. old much, but my stepmother had much to share, and one lesson comes to mind often was taught in the ‘50s: Women who smoke do not look ladylike. That worked for me. Never have, never will.— Persis Granger, ThurmanSewing— Dawn Doetch, Moreau

