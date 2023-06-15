LARAC Fest this weekend: 150 artists & fine crafts in Glens Falls City Park

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

From fine art to fun finds, the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council’s annual June Arts Festival returns to City Park in downtown Glens Falls on Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18.

Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 to 4 on Sunday. It’s held rain or shine.

The festival is so signature, it’s known locally simply as “LARAC.”



LARAC executive director Phil Casabona said it “almost back to pre-Covid numbers” — more than 150 artists, artisans and fine crafters from around the country, four non-profit presenters, a full schedule of music and other entertainment on two stages, food vendors and children’s activities.

The lineup includes more than 35 new artists, Mr. Casabona said, with “everything from fine art, jewelry, pottery (both functional and fine art), furniture, wood products, artists’ food products, pet friendly products, wearables, glass work, floral arrangements, metal works and garden sculptures.”

Some notable returning favorites, Mr. Casabona listed: One on 1 Designs hand screened printed shirts, APJ Designs “with elegant, timeless jewelry,” Wind Song Acres soap and body products, A. Frac Glass glass works, and regional favorite Cate Mandigo with her fine art folk paintings.

Musical acts include Travis Gray, PR Project, Lucas Garrett, Mark Rabin & the Lovely Missus, Carolyn Shapiro, Dunham & Winge, Andre Ernst, Reese Fulmer, Margo Macero, Jason Irwin, and John Dillon & Vivian Nesbitt.

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved