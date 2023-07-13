Lake George mascot vote: Final 4 is Owls, Falcons, Lakers and Islanders

The Lake George School District has opened voting on four options for its new mascot — after state determination that the old name, “Warriors,” falls under the edict earlier this year banning Native American names and imagery.

The school said a student advisory committee selected the final four from more than 270 community suggestions.

The final choices, listed in alphabetical order, with the school’s explanations:

Falcons: Peregrine falcons are local to the LG/Adirondack region, and they are currently endangered. They are one of the fastest birds on earth, represent strength and can honor our local environment.

Islanders pertains specifically to Lake George which is home to over 170 islands. The pristine water and islands make camping and visiting the islands a favorite thing to do for our community.

Lakers is part of the Lake George School history as it was the nickname for our school from the 1920s to early ’40s. The community is unified by the Lake and takes great pride in all that it offers the community and region.

Owls are native to the LG/ADK region. Owls are wise, brave, fast, and the nickname would be unique but relevant.

Voting continues online at lkgeorge.org, until Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 8 a.m.

Note: There’s no residency requirement. Just give your email, and vote for one, with the option to say why (to help with branding in fall, the school says).

The nickname with the highest number of votes will become the new Lake George district mascot. The student advisory group plans to announce the winner on August 23, “followed by a collaborative rebranding process in the fall.”

“…We have had a thorough process led by our students since last fall and we are excited to find out what nickname will be selected by the community,” Superintendent John Luthringer was quoted.

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved