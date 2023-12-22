Knife attack reported on Betar Byway, South Glens Falls

South Glens Falls Mayor Nick Bodkin said that yesterday, Thursday, December 21, “The Village Police Department received a call reporting a knife attack on the Betar Byway (near the Water Tower Apartments).”

The alleged attack reportedly occurred between 7 & 8 p.m., the Mayor’s release, posted to social media, said.

The victim “was able to fight off the attacker with minor injuries reported and refused medical treatment,” the release said, adding that “the motive of the attack is unclear at this time.”

“If the public has any information that may help the investigation, please contact the Village of South Glens Falls Police Department at (518) 792-6336,” the release said.

“We ask that the public exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. Please remember that the Betar Trail is closed from dusk till dawn and when using the trail, we ask that you avoid walking alone until further notice. As more information becomes available, we will update the public,” the release concluded.