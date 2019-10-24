Kids do ‘West Side Story’ at the Wood

The students in Broadway Upstate perform West Side Story (school edition of the Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim musical) Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 24-27, at the Wood Theater in Glens Falls. Curtain times are Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m, and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tix: $20. Box office: 480-4878.



West Side Story is “one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time,” Broadway Upstate reminds us. The story, inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, considers star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria in 1950s New York City.

