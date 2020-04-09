John Strough: End of the handshake?

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Will the “social distancing” mandated by the coronavirus pandemic …

“I don’t know if handshakes will ever come back,” says Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough.

“I’ve always worried about that anyway. In the course of a day, with meetings and everything, I probably shake 100 hands a day.

“I don’t always have time between to wash my hands. So, you shake hands with one person and maybe they transfer something to you. Now you are the transferee.

“I think we are going to start to think of the world as B.C. and A.C. — ‘Before Coronavirus’ and ‘After Coronavirus.’

“Things are never going to be the same.”

