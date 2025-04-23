Jimmer Fredette announces retirement from basketball

Jimmer Fredette, the Glens Falls High School basketball standout whose performance at Brigham Young University launched the “Jimmermania” craze, announced he has retired from Basketball.

Jimmer was the 2011 AP College Basketball Player of the Year. He was drafted 10th overall in the 2011 NBA draft, and played for the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns. He also had a successful stint overseas, notably playing for the Shanghai Sharks.

Last year, he played in the 2024 Paris Olympics for Team USA’s first 3×3 Basketball Team.

“The first time I was outside with my brother shooting baskets and I saw the ball go in I was hooked. I love the repetition, the consistency, and basketball had my heart,” he wrote on social media.

“I played everyday and loved the grind of getting better and had the support of some amazing people through my childhood. It allowed me to excel in high school and earn a scholarship to Brigham Young University. It wasn’t easy from the beginning but my college career turned out better than I could have ever imagined. From being the nations leading scorer, to 4 NCAA tourney appearances, a sweet sixteen run, and winning National Player of the Year. It was such an incredible life changing experience.

“So much so I was fortunate enough to get drafted number 10 overall in the NBA- and reaching my childhood dream of playing in the league. Little did I know that road would be bumpy. The next 5 years were very up and down. I Would play great some games and not so much in others, or even not play. It was tough but I was still determined to make my journey a success. From there Shanghai called. Another door opened and I walked through it with the right mindset and determination. During my time in China we made the playoffs every year, I was an all star 3 times, and won MVP. It changed the narrative of my career and it was such a positive experience. Even though it was very tough living away from my family for months at a time.

“After China I needed a break from 5v5 basketball and took some time off.

“USA basketball called with an opportunity. 3×3 basketball came into my life unexpectedly and I loved the challenge. Becoming better at something I wasn’t familiar with gave me a new love for the game. I was able to travel all over the world and eventually become the number one team in the world as well as the number one player in the world! And ultimately take us to the Olympics. An incredible opportunity that you only dream of as a kid, and I was living it.

“More importantly besides the success and difficulties, basketball has taught me life long lessons. It has taught me how to work hard, be determined, work with others, understand how to battle through disappointment and scrutiny, how to handle success, and how to treat others with respect.