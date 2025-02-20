JG3: Retiring his jersey ‘something I could only have dreamed of’

Chronicle reporter Ben Westcott writes…In a ceremony Friday at Glens Falls High School, legendary basketball alum Joe Girard III, New York State’s all-time leading scorer, had his No. 11 jersey retired in front of his hometown fans.

He was joined under the spotlight at center court by his father Joe Girard Jr., mother Arleen Girard, grandmother Nancy Girard, and long-time girlfriend Moonya Reszytniak.

“This is something that I could only have dreamed of as a kid,” Girard told the crowd. He held the jersey aloft and walked in a circle to show it off to the crowd as fans cheered.

“You guys made my time here so great,” he said. “You’re a big part of the reason I went to Syracuse, because I wanted all of you guys to be able to drive out, and it felt like home because I’m so close to you guys.”

Girard noted, “There were a lot of opportunities to go other places for high school, go to prep school — but honestly I have no regrets staying here. It’s probably the best decision I’ve made in my life to be Glens Falls through and through.”

He played college basketball for Syracuse and Clemson after leading Glens Falls to a state championship.

Girard finished his college career with the third-most three-pointers in Atlantic Coast Conference history. He also made the most consecutive free throws in conference history (67).



Now as a 24-year-old he plays professionally in the Lithuanian Basketball League. He leads the league in scoring and three-pointers made in his first season overseas.

As part of the ceremony, Mayor Bill Collins read a proclamation recognizing Girard’s “impact on the Glens Falls High School basketball program, as well as his inspiration to the city at large.”

“I do hereby declare Friday, February 14, 2025, no longer as Valentine’s Day, but rather Joe Girard III Day in Glens Falls,” he said, to laughs and cheers.

“Glens Falls, you’ll always be in my heart, you’ll be my home forever,” Girard told fans. “I loved my time here. I’ll never forget it, and it’s GF forever for me.”

