Jesse Fish ousts Todd Kusnierz as Moreau chief, GOP loses town

By Zander Frost & Mark Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer & Editor

Here are some election results as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

In the Town of Moreau, Jesse Fish crushed Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, winning by approximately 2,900 to 900 votes. It’s an enormous comedown for Mr. Kusnierz, the town supervisor since 2017 who also was chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.

The entire insurgent Moreau United team defeated the whole Republican slate. Moreau United winners also included

Democratic councilman John Donohue and Patrick Killian for town council and Erin Trombley for town clerk.

Republicans who lost included incumbent councilman Alan VanTassel, town clerk Brenda Hutter and first-time candidate Carly Mankouski.

For Warren County Clerk, Democrat Carrie Black — endorsed by current Clerk Pam Vogel — apparently defeated Republican Emily McCabe McCarthy

.

For Washington County Clerk, Stephanie Cronin — who was denied the Republican nomination — was ousted by Lisa Boyce, who received it.

In Queensbury’s At-Large race for four seats on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, Democrat-Conservative Dave Strainer broke through and won as did Republicans Mike Wild, Nate Etu, and Brad Magowan. Brady Stark ran a close fifth. Followed by Democrats Robin Larkin and Mike Parwana, and Conservative Jim Dobkowski.

In Queensbury Ward 2, Democrat Harrison Freer won re-election, defeating Republican Doug Beaty and Conservative Dave Deeb, whose combined vote exceeded Mr. Freer’s.

In Glens Falls Ward 2 for County Supervisor, incumbent Peter McDevitt fell to Haley Gilligan, who had won the Democratic nomination from him in a primary.

In Glens Falls Ward 3 for County Supervisor Democrat Nancy Turner defeated Republican Magen MacDavid to succeed Democrat Claudia Braymer.

In the Town of Chester, independent incumbent Supervisor Craig Leggett was ousted by Republican-Conservative John Maday.

In Johnsburg, Republicans regained some muscle. Kevin Bean led for supervisor over Mark Smith, who was appointed to the seat after Democrat Andrea Hogan resigned.

In Bolton, incumbent Republican supervisor Ron Conover defeated Democrat Rich Larkin.

In Hague, Democrat Joshua Patchett led incumbent Republican Town Supervisor Edna Frazier, by just eight votes — 154 to 146.

In Warren County, Sheriff Jim LaFarr was overwhelmingly re-elected as former Sheriff Bud York’s write-in campaign fell far short.

In Saratoga Springs, Republican John Safford declared victory in the race for mayor against incumbent Ronald Kim.

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved