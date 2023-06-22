J1 students welcomed to Lake George

Chronicle Summer Staffer Hannah Hughes writes: A Summer Work & Travel Welcome Orientation was held at the Caldwell Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, June 14 to welcome international students to Lake George for the 2023 summer.

“We’re just so pleased that you’re here. You are a big part of our summer success,” said Gina Mintzer, Executive Director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“We know you chose us… We want to do whatever we can to take care of you.”



The orientation included brief speeches from local government, police, fire department, and transportation representatives, with an emphasis on safety.

“Safety for you guys is paramount for us,” said Lake George Mayor Ray Perry.

After the presentations, students were offered free food and a chance to mingle.

Doni, a student from Kazakhstan, expressed her excitement: “Lake George is a very stunning place, I really like the atmosphere here,” she said, “I feel like, myself, like in a dream.”

