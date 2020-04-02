Monday, April 6, 2020
Home » Hot Copy » In Chronicle article 6 years ago, Telescope CEO Kathy Juckett warned: ‘Self-sufficiency is power & we are giving that away’

In Chronicle article 6 years ago, Telescope CEO Kathy Juckett warned: ‘Self-sufficiency is power & we are giving that away’

April 2, 2020 in Hot Copy

As the U.S. and much of the rest of the world desperately try to obtain medical masks by the millions from China — and as the Netherlands recalls as defective 600,000 N95 masks from China — there’s emerging sentiment that the United States needs more control of its destiny.

Kathy Juckett, amid Telescope furniture.

Kathy Juckett, the CEO of Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville — a manufacturer founded in 1903 — already knew it. She told The Chronicle in 2014:

“We have always been hellbent on keeping our jobs and our manufacturing facility here. And we have been successful. I guess we’re just really stubborn and resilient, and we’re here to prove that it can be done….

“This country has always been self-sufficient, but we have given away so much of our manufacturing base that we have lost some of that self-sufficiency. And it’s crazy that our elected officials don’t see that. We are very vulnerable…Self-sufficiency is power, and we are giving that away.

“Self-sufficiency is your strength, and because we have always done everything for ourselves, we had the flexibility to change rapidly because we are so vertically integrated.”

Copyright © 2020 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright © 2020 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!