Hudson Headwaters opens Salem Family Health Center

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

Southern Washington County has been without a large health care facility since Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge closed in 2003. Retired State Senator Betty Little noted it closed just as she took office. Last week she was praised for hosting the first meeting that got the long process started to bring a health center to Salem. Hudson Headwaters Health Network debuted it on Wednesday, May 14.

Its three providers include Dr. Hunter Southerland, a Salem native and resident. Services include family medicine, pediatrics and well-child, immunizations and screenings, gynecology, care management, behavioral health and nutrition counseling and diabetes education.

Its teaching kitchen is unique among Hudson Headwaters facilities. Glens Falls Hospital offers on-site lab services. It’s hoped a pharmacy will open here too.



