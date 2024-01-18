Hudson Falls Class of ’68 library gift spurs more $$

Kate McCann sent this report on a spontaneous fund-raiser at the 55th year reunion of her Hudson Falls Class of 1968 in October.



“For the Hudson Falls Class of 1968, staying in touch and honouring the past comes naturally.“High school friends have remained close. Reunions have been held every five years and are always well attended. Their 55th reunion took place this past October at the Sandy Hill Arts Center, owned by fellow classmate Bill Nikas.

“Five days before the reunion, it came to the Committee’s attention that the Hudson Falls Library was in financial need. There wasn’t time to organize much of a fundraiser.

“Never underestimate the Class of 1968! An announcement was made at the reunion, and as usual, the talk turned to fond memories of our time spent at the library, Esther Sherman the librarian, the challenges libraries face today.

“The internet and social media will never replace time spent at a corner table whispering over an assignment or a character in a novel. Libraries matter, and $2,000 was raised at the reunion simply from a request and “passing the hat.”

“Word spreads quickly in a small town.

“The family of the late Dr. Patrick Hogan and his wife Cathyheard of the library’s need and of the reunion’s donation. “They were happy to donate an additional $1,000. The Hogans are a generational Hudson Falls family.

“Dr. Pat Hogan was a longtime Hudson Falls dentist. They also understand the significance of the beautiful brick building on Main Street and the memories created there.

“Small towns thrive on community involvement and libraries have been a cornerstone to that. Sadly, they are at risk of disappearing from the landscape. That shouldn’t happen. These generous contributions help, but, they aren’t enough.

“Please consider donating to the library.”

