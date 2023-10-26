Hot race for Washington County Clerk

By Maury Thompson & Mark Frost, Chronicle Freelance & Editor

Stephanie Cronin of Kingsbury was twice elected Washington County Clerk as a Republican, but she seeks a third term as a Democrat after the Republican Committee instead endorsed Lisa Boyce, of the Town of Easton.

The job pays $90,000.

A key issue in the race is restricted access to the Department of Motor Vehicles and other county functions overseen by the clerk. Besides DMV, the county clerk manages court records, files real estate transfers and business trade names, and processes pistol permit licenses, etc.

Ms. Cronin continues to require people to make appointments to come in and do business. She said the process, used since the COVID 19 pandemic, has made the process more efficient and minimized patron waiting times.

“That’s not what I’m hearing from people I talk with,” responds Mrs. Boyce.

Her campaign centers on restoring walk-in service as a priority.

“I feel that it’s time to unlock the doors, put out the welcome mat,” Mrs. Boyce said. “I will continue to allow appointments, but the doors need to be opened.”

She says there should be unrestricted walk-in access on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mrs. Boyce says her proposed changes will increase county DMV revenue an estimated 8% because county residents who now go to other counties for service would use the local DMV instead.



Currently a “greeter” at the office entrance reviews paperwork, and informs the patron if additional documentation or paperwork is needed before proceeding to the appointment.

The greeter informs those who arrive without an appointment when the next open appointment is available.

Ms. Cronin said she has made it easier for patrons in outlying areas by opening part-time satellite offices in Granville, Greenwich, Salem, Cambridge and Whitehall.

The Washington County Republican Committee endorsed Mrs. Boyce, a county Department of Social Services case worker, who also is running on the Conservative line.

After the GOP committee gave Mrs. Boyce the nod, Ms. Cronin failed to collect enough signatures to challenge Mrs. Boyce in a GOP primary.

She changed her voter enrollment to Democrat, and is running on the independent “Escape” line.

The County Democratic Committee has endorsed her candidacy, and helped circulate her nominating petitions.

Ms. Cronin still has support from some Republicans, including previous Washington County Clerks Donna Crandall, Deborah Beahan and Donald Stewart, all elected as Republicans, who have endorsed her campaign.

Washington County Board of Supervisor Chairman Robert Henke contributed $150 to Ms. Cronin’s campaign.

Republicans Hampton Supervisor David O’Brien and Granville Supervisor Matthew Hicks donated $200 and $100 respectively to Ms. Cronin’s campaign, according to the most recent report filed with the state Board of Elections.

Mrs. Boyce has the backing of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon.

Ms. Cronin’s campaign centers around her experience of 18 years working in the County Clerk’s office, including the past eight years as Clerk, and her securing $330,671 for digitizing county records.

“I want to continue the grant process that I have started … as well as continuing my job,” she said, in a recent telephone interview.

Mrs. Boyce said she has different types of experience from Ms. Cronin that are applicable to the County Clerk position, including that of a teacher and Department of Social Services clerk.

Ms. Cronin said she still does not know why the county Republican Committee did not endorse her candidacy.

Mrs. Boyce said the county Republican committee simply preferred her general approach to running the Clerk’s office.

Republican officials are mum about why they changed course.

In Washington County, Republicans outnumber Democrats 15,735 to 9,339, or 41.6% to 24.7% of voters, as of Feb. 2, according to the state Board of Elections.

There are 9,812 voters not enrolled in any party.

In the 2022 governor’s race, Republican/Conservative candidate Lee Zeldin carried the county by 3,445 votes.

