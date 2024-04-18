Hoffman Car Wash gets final approval at former Steve’s Place

Chronicle reporter Ben Westcott writes: The Glens Falls Planning Board voted 5-1 Tuesday to grant final site plan approval for a Hoffman Car Wash at 194 Broad Street, formerly Steve’s Place.

The Planning Board previously okayed the plan, but was asked to review it again after the Glens Falls Board of Public Safety voted unanimously to urge rejection, citing “a belief that this will unfavorably impact ambulance access to the hospital and also unfavorably impact the traffic into the City of Glens Falls.”

The Board of Public Safety had dismissed the traffic study submitted with the application, so the city asked consulting firm Barton & Loguidice to conduct a peer review of the study. The firm found it acceptable.

“I’m really glad that got peer reviewed, because it does provide a bit of comfort,” Planning Board member Rachel Murray said. Member Keith Lanfear said, “You can’t close the doors on development and enhancing this community. We’re going to have more development. Either way you look at it, it’s going to happen. And that being said, there’s going to be another influx of traffic, any way you look at it.”

Kim Andrews cast the sole nay vote. “I think there’s not enough space. It’s too congested. That’s my basic concern. I like the location at Exit 17 and 19, but Exit 18 is a whole different ballgame.”

Board Chair Ethan Hall recused himself “due to a conflict with an employment for an adjoining property owner,” he said.

Former Steve’s Place owner Christine Vamvalis-Haley spoke. “When Hoffman came through with an offer, I was very happy because I think they will do a great job at doing the landscaping, the building that they do, maintaining the property,” she said. “I know they treat their people very well, they pay them well, they have health and tuition benefits. I think it will be a good company for the community.”

