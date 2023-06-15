Higher hopes for Hickory

By Hannah Hughes, Chronicle Summer Staff



“It’s not about recreating a Gore, or trying to duplicate West Mountain, or anything like that. It’s about preserving its uniqueness into the future,” said Sue Catana, Manager of Hickory Mountain in Warrensburg.

Opened in 1946 by Sue’s parents, Hans and Fran Winbauer, and another couple, Flo and Ken Bates, “it’s a family legacy,” said Dr. Catana.

She said that the property’s “major financial support” now comes from majority stockholder, William Van Pelt IV. Hickory is undergoing a revitalization that will hopefully transform the property into much more than just a ski resort.

“We are really looking to make it become a year-round facility.” said Clint Braidwood, president of the Hickory Legacy Foundation, who said he’s been coming to Hickory since he was a kid. He said, “It’d be so special to have what I experienced, what my family experienced, to have future generations be able to experience that at Hickory.”

Back in 2015, the property closed and fell into disrepair, before reopening to the public two years ago.

Extensive renovations have included new lights on the lower mountain, a remodeled cafe, a corporate meeting space with a taproom and a disc-golf course on the way.

The remodel has not come without its challenges. For now, Hickory is unable to open its vintage Poma ski lifts.

“We’re still in the process of trying to locate a provider for insurance, and until we have that, the state of New York isn’t willing to come out and inspect the lifts. So that’s our biggest hurdle right now,” said Dr. Catana.

Hickory has seen a lot of hikers and “skinners,” or people who climb up the mountain and ski down. The mountain’s steep upper terrain and opportunity for extensive backcountry skiing and hiking may be a draw, and they are currently looking into alternatives that will help people get up the mountain who can’t or don’t want to hike or climb.

The mountain will host their Hickory Hike 4 Kids fundraiser on Saturday, June 17, starting at 11 a.m. The event will offer beginner, intermediate and expert hikes, as well as food, drinks, music, a bouncy house, and a silent auction. Event registration is available online at https://hickorylegacy.org/.

“The purpose of the fundraiser is basically to support the year-round operation of Hickory so that it’s available for local use,” said Dr. Catana.

For Mr. Braidwood, the event is personal. It is in memory of his father, who passed away last year. “It’s a John Braidwood memorial…It’s able to recognize what he gave to Hickory,” his son said.

As of Tuesday this week, Hickory said it had already raised $19,110 of its $20,000 donation goal.

“It’s also so special for Warrensburg itself, because it’s such an iconic place,” said Mr. Braidwood.

He and Dr. Catana said that they really ant to have a space for kids at Hickory, whether through educational programs, school ski programs, or opportunities for free youth skiing.

“As a foundation member, our biggest goal is to get kids on the mountain. Get kids here at a reasonable price, enjoying it, skiing, or using it for summer activities,” said Mr. Braidwood.

“It’s a beautiful natural amphitheater.” Dr. Catana said. “This is the environment in its natural state, and the lodge, and the buildings are here to accommodate use as you’re taking a break from that natural environment.”

One thing that will not be coming to Hickory is snow making, the cost is just too expensive. “There’s a public perception that if we put in snow making, it’d solve all our problems,” said Dr. Catana. “The current standing decision is that were not going to be doing snow making.”

Beyond planned changes, Hickory is looking for input. “We’re open to anything that will work to preserve the atmosphere, the ambience, the environment, and help us sustain the operations,” Dr. Catana said.

She thinks Hickory has the special qualities that made it popular years ago.

“My parents started something that was a dream. It was about bringing families together, having friends, and just coming and having a good time,” Dr. Catana said. “It’s that combination of nostalgia and potential for the future. That combination gets realized in Hickory.”

June 17 fund-raiser

The John Braidwood Memorial Hickory Hike 4 Kids fund-raiser, followed by ‘Hickory’s Famous Bands, Brews & Barbecue!,” takes place Saturday, June 17, in Warrensburg.

Info: https://hickorylegacy.org/

“Join the Hickory Legacy Foundation in a celebration and fundraiser supporting summer youth programs and the return of youth skiing to Hickory for the 2023/24 season!” it says.



“The Hickory Hike 4 Kids event will be an all-day affair with a community hike up our recently renovated trails, an outdoor BBQ featuring music, local beer and wine, delicious food, family games, and two live bands!

“At 11:00 am, three hiking options will be available: the summit hike, which is the most challenging; the mid-station hike, which is moderate; and the base hike, which is mostly flat ground and the easiest of the three.

“The Hickory Legacy Foundation is committed to promoting healthy lifestyles, educational and recreational opportunities, and environmental sustainability in the region, specifically the 3 Sisters Range. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support ongoing operational costs, the Hickory EcoLearn summer program, and youth ski programs!”

