Grumbellies completes buy of former GFNB Ft. Edward; eyes May 20 opening

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Grumbellies closed on purchase of the former Glens Falls National Bank Fort Edward branch on April 14 and plans to open there on Tuesday, May 20.

Jeff and Irma Hamblin closed the restaurant/music venue’s first location in Fort Ann last July, after losing their lease.

They paid $215,000 for the former bank branch, Washington County real estate records said.

The Hamblins said a $200,000 loan from the Washington County LDC, Local Development Corporation, and generous payback terms, “made it possible” for them to buy the building.

“I had to sell some of my amplifiers and a couple guitars, stuff like that, to actually come up with money towards the closing,” total final cost of $222,000, Mr. Hamblin said.

“We did what we had to,” said Mrs. Hamblin.

They said they have the Certificate of Occupancy and “everything” is set for the new location, and that they’re re-applying for a beer and wine license they hope will come through “within a few weeks.”

Of the May 20 target date for opening, Mr. Hamblin said, “It all depends on how busy we can get folks to swingin’ hammers” — noting the many musicians and other community members who’ve volunteered to help with renovations.

“The musicians are raising funds to build a stage at our new building,” Mrs. Hamblin said. A fund-raiser is set for this Sunday, May 4, 1 to 5 p.m. at the 1925 Barn in Hudson Falls. (See sidebar.)

“The musicians are actually physically building the stage,” Mr. Hamblin added. “They’re all contractors. You got Ken Myers from Cedar Ridge, Dan Ladd, Andy Szostak…”

Also, Mrs. Hamblin listed: Ken Meyer, Thomas Benson, Kevin Godfrey, Jamie Hamblin and Dave Hamell. “Any other musicians who would like to help as well” are welcome at Sunday’s fund-raiser.”

“The new stage will be connected to our dining room,” where the bank drive-through was located, Mrs. Hamblin said.

Mr. Hamblin laughs, “Dan Ladd says, You can’t build anything unless I’m there to help you design the stage.

“We have people coming daily, helping just for free,” Mrs. Hamblin said. “They want us back. One of our customers just wrote from Florida and said, ‘I have never seen any business get as much help as you, people volunteering to do right by you.’ It’s overwhelming. It’s just so heartwarming. We went 10 months with no income, so it’s been trouble.”

“They said that we have done so much for so many people, and they really wanted to help us for a change.”

Fund-raiser 5/4 for Grumbellies stage

Musicians and other supporters will gather Sunday, May 4, 1-5 p.m. at the 1925 Barn on Notre Dame Street in Hudson Falls to raise funds for the Grumbellies’ move into the former Glens Falls National Bank building in Fort Edward.

“Our friend Elaine Sweenor (who owns 1925 Barn) donated her venue for us,” Irma Hamblin, who co-owns Grumbellies with her husband, Jeff, told The Chronicle.

There’ll be a spaghetti and meatball dinner with salad and roll for $15, a bake sale, basket raffles, 50/50 and “lots of great music by MANY great musicians,” they said — including Dan Ladd and the Dambreakers, who are also booked for the planned Grumbellies opening on Tuesday, May 20. — Cathy DeDe

