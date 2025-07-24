Greenjackets to Lansingburgh in Troy for remaining home games

Chronicle staff writer Ben Westcott reports: The Glens Falls Greenjackets Football Team’s new home for the remainder of the season will be Lansingburgh High School, the team announced on social media on Wednesday, July 16.

The semi-pro team went looking for a new home venue after announcing on July 2 that the team and Glens Falls City School District came to a mutual decision to conclude their long-time affiliation.

The split happened after a June 28 incident in which Greenjackets player Jonathan J. Hammond, 32, allegedly set off a vape smoke detector in the Glens Falls High School boys bathroom, led officers on a brief foot pursuit through the school, and then was found to be in possession of a glass smoking device which tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

Mr. Hammond was charged with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Lansingburgh is located in north Troy.

The Greenjackets thanked Lansingburgh Central School District for “their incredible hospitality and willingness to partner with us in hosting our home games. We’re confident we’ll fill these stands just like we have in the past, and we can’t wait to see our amazing fans show up strong,” the Facebook post said.

“Let’s make this new home something special — together.”

