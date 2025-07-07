Greenjackets player arrested at Glens Falls High School: alleged vaping, cocaine charges

Zander Frost reports: 32 year-old Greenjackets Football player Jonathan J. Hammond was arrested at Glens Falls High School for alleged vaping, cocaine charges on Saturday, June 28, Glens Falls Police said.

“At approximately 4:40 p.m., Glens Falls School District staff were made aware of a vape smoke detector activation in the high school boys’ bathroom,” Glens Falls Police said.

“The Glens Falls Police Department was then alerted by staff who were not on scene in regard to a trespass in progress. Upon arrival officers observed a male walking in the area of the high school lobby. Officers on scene asked the male to stop in an attempt to identify him. The male then led officers on a brief foot pursuit through the high school.”

“Once taken into custody, the male was identified as Jonathan J. Hammond (age 32). As the officers continued to investigate the incident, it was discovered that Hammond was a player for the Green Jackets Football Team who had permission to use the football field and locker room only. Hammond was also found to be in possession of a glass smoking device which tested positive for the presence of cocaine.”

Police said Mr. Hammond was charged with Obstruct Governmental Administration (A Misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (A Misdemeanor) and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (A Misdemeanor).

The news comes after a statement from The Greenjackets on July 2, announcing that the team and the district had come to a “mutual decision” to conclude “our longstanding affiliation with the Glens Falls City School District, effective immediately.”

“This difficult but mutual decision follows an incident on Saturday, June 28, 2025, involving local law enforcement and a member of our team—an incident that does not reflect the values or standards upheld by either our organization or the District,” the team said.

“We are actively exploring new options for a home field,” the statement said.

Separately the Post-Star said the School District had issued a statement that said: “We were made aware of an incident that occurred on Saturday evening on campus involving a member of the Greenjackets organization and the Glens Falls Police Department.

“The nature of this incident does not reflect the standards or expectations we uphold for groups that utilize our facilities. After a thorough review, we have determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved to discontinue further use agreements with the Greenjackets.”