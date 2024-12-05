Granville’s Dancing Ewe eyes Saratoga for a wine bar; seeks backers: ‘I’m with Ewe’

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Dancing Ewe Farm in Granville aims to launch a wine bar and events space in downtown Saratoga Springs in 2025.

Owner, cheesemaker and sommelier Jody Somers wrote in an e-blast, “After a lot of questions, deliberations, number-crunching, dreaming, sweating, and no small amount of anxiety, I am finally ready to commit to moving the Dancing Ewe cheese and salumi operation to downtown Saratoga.

“Our production and retail sales will continue, but as part of a gorgeous wine bar in a great neighborhood.”

Mr. Somers writes that he is in negotiations for a restaurant site with a wood-fired oven — location not specified.

He launched a campaign dubbed “I’m With Ewe” seeking investors from $5,000-up. They currently seek just verbal commitments, Mr. Somers wrote.

“We have some money and investors committed to the venture already, however, we need your help to push this over the goal lines. If we can’t collectively make the financial goals, Dancing Ewe will continue ‘as is’ with some modifications.”

“We want to celebrate 20 years of making world-class cheeses and cured meats in a space that can also serve food and drinks — and also host special events, classes, and demonstrations of our craft….in beautiful, walkable Saratoga.”

Mr. Somers wrote they plan to continue seasonal dinners and special events such as the Glens Falls Symphony dinner and bonfire night at the Granville farm barn.

The extensive business plan lists supporter benefits and sample investor payouts. Some notes from the plan:

The stated goal for the first year is to achieve an annual profit of $500,000.

“Unlike other establishments that source their products from the same distributors, we will produce 80% of the cheeses and cured meats served in-house…cannot be replicated by competitors,” Mr. Sommers wrote.

He said he plans to offer workshops, tastings and other events “promoting the values of slow food and sustainable, artisinal practices” of cheese and sausage making, wine pairings and olive oil.

Projected hours are Wednesdays to Sundays, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., serving gourmet morning coffee and foods, relaxed lunches and, for evening hours, “a sophisticated Wine Bar centered around our glass-enclosed caseificio (cheese house).”

Other offerings: Artisanal breads and pastries baked in-house, to-go options including “track baskets” for Saratoga Race Course or other picnicking, grab and go sandwiches, salads and retail items.

He listed seven current potential competitors in Saratoga, and their strengths and weaknesses. He noted The Wine Bar as “absolutely a hot spot 15 years ago but has since turned stale….”

He said Hamlet and Ghost “does not have evident weaknesses with their core competencies. However, their focus on cocktails means their wine selections are relatively basic,” and seating is limited.

