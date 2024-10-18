Glens Falls YMCA merging into Saratoga YMCA

The Glens Falls YMCA will officially become a part of the Saratoga Regional YMCA by the end of the year, the Glens Falls YMCA announced in a press release.



The Chronicle broke the news in January that the two organizations were planning the move.



“We are excited to share that the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area will officially become part of the Saratoga Regional YMCA as its sixth branch,” said the release.



The YMCA also announced a $6 million capital campaign “to modernize the Glens Falls facility.”



The campaign plan includes improved kids spaces, a new functional fitness area, an upgraded pool area, and modernized locker rooms.



“These improvements will enhance the member experience, upgrade our spaces, and expand the programs we offer to better serve you, your family, and the community,” the release said.



“We want to assure you that this is a positive step for you, our staff, and the community,” the release said.



“Over the past two years, the Saratoga Regional YMCA has supported our operations, and this partnership has shown how much we can achieve together. By joining the Saratoga Regional YMCA, we will gain access to additional resources and programs that will enhance your membership experience and ensure long-term sustainability for the Glens Falls YMCA.”



The YMCA said current members will experience, “No disruptions: Your membership will continue as usual, and you’ll have the same access to our facility and programs.”



Also, “Same great staff: Our current staff, including our leadership team, will continue serving you with the same dedication, now with additional support from the Saratoga Regional YMCA.”

