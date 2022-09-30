Glens Falls Rotary hopes to make a park out of Bay-Ridge wedge

The Glens Falls Rotary Club’s Centennial Celebration this Saturday will take place in the green space facing the Civil War Monument in downtown Glens Falls, between Glen and Bay Streets.

The club hopes someday to help transform that green “wedge” into a park.

Plans floated last year by the City and Glens Falls Collaborative show added pathways, benches, art kiosks and other amenities.

“Prior to the 100th anniversary year, we had already been talking about a large, visible project that would be valuable to the entire community,” Rotary President Jennifer Brink says.

She said then-President David Bogue “and a few others” approached then-Mayor Dan Hall about their possible plans, “and Mayor Hall…expressed support for the idea.”

Ms. Brink cautions, “There are many unknowns and hurdles to overcome, but we look forward to staying engaged with the City as things move forward.”

In 2020, the Glens Falls Planning Board approved 333 Glen Street Associates to subdivide the roughly three-quarter acre green space from the rest of its Monument Square property, which includes the so-called Travelers Building, the adjacent parking structure and some surface parking.

The Church of the Messiah, between Monument Square and the Park, is a separate property.

The subdivision is currently on hold, pending payment of back taxes owed on the entire property. 333 Monument is on the market, listed by Levack Real Estate for $12 million, down from the initial asking price of $15 million in 2021. — Cathy DeDe

