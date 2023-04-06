Glens Falls picks Black Bears: Now what happens?

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor



The Glens Falls Indians will become the Black Bears starting on July 1.

The new mascot was revealed and approved at the Monday night, April 3, Glens Falls Board of Education meeting.

School colors will still be red and black, and the district emphasized, “GF Nation remains our moniker.”

The new mascot is the final result of a months-long effort led by a student committee that included surveys of students and community members.

Actually, survey favorites were “Hawks” (3,105 votes) and “Knights” (3,065). However, members of the student committee said at the meeting that in the final deliberation, earlier that day, they eliminated Hawks, because the former Corinth Tomahawks just last week announced they’ll become the River Hawks, and Knights, because “while it was used historically at Glens Falls, it is a gendered mascot,” raising concerns of unity.

The Black Bears were next, with 2,696 survey votes. Wolves received 2,465 votes.



The State of New York threatened possible loss of funding and removal of personnel if schools with Native American mascots and imagery did not have a plan to change by the end of this year.

After the vote, School Board members asked how the district will pay for changing imagery, uniforms, signage and such.

“It’s basically built into the ‘equipment’ lines” or “capital outlay projects,” Assistant Superintendent for Business Bobby Yusko told the Board during his 2023-34 budget presentation.

“We haven’t done a nuts to bolts survey of updates,” he said. “The biggest thing is probably the (high school) gym floor.”

Asked if the state will “help” with such costs, Mr. Yusko said, “We were told expenses related to mascot changes would be eligible to receive aid, but so far the state has not developed a mechanism for that. We are tracking as we go.”

The Board cited building changes such as the gym floor as likely to receive support. Since there’s not typically a funding stream in place for team uniforms, for example, they were unsure what would be available.

Next: Mascot design

Superintendent Krislynn Dengler added, “A partner company that provides our team uniforms” offered “a $20,000 donation of service” to help design the new mascot. “Students will be part of that process as we develop that.”

School spokesperson Skye Heritage later told The Chronicle, the company is VIP Branding powered by Varsity Brands.

“It will be a full, multi-phase graphic design process that could have cost the district $15-20,000,” Ms. Heritage said. “They are providing their services for free to any school district in New York State that is affected by the NYS Education Department ruling on Native American mascots.”

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved