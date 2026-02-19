Glens Falls hires Planning Director

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Glens Falls has hired city resident Allison Hargrave-Gaddy as director of its new Department of Planning and Zoning. She will also be responsible for some grant writing and administration, said info.

Salary is $93,000.

The city press release said, “With a shift of personnel and resources, the city was able to hire Hargrave-Gaddy at a net positive change to the city’s budget.”

“She will oversee the rollout of the city’s comprehensive plan, which is nearly complete, and the revision of the city’s zoning laws, planned for later this year.”

Ms. Hargrave-Gaddy is currently a principal planner with the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board. She also chairs the City’s Zoning Board of Appeals, and was a member of the Comprehensive Planning committee.

She holds a degree in business administration from the University of Vermont and a masters of regional planning from the University at Albany.

She was to start part-time, right away, and become full-time in March.

She lives in Glens Falls with her husband Ethan Gaddy — the Warren County Planner — and their children.

The press release said the new Planning and Zoning department “will become the first stop for people looking to build, renovate or repurpose structures throughout the city…to make the process easily manageable for developers and others looking to invest in the city.”

“Applicants will have a clear point of contact who can help them navigate the review process and understand expectations from the beginning,” Mayor Diana Palmer was quoted.

Current Planning and Zoning Coordinator Devin Rozell will move from Building & Codes to the Planning Department.

