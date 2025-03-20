Glens Falls Black Bears seek NYS basketball title

Glens Falls boys basketball cruised into this weekend’s state Final Four in Binghamton, beating Beekmantown 100-51 Tuesday and Westhill 66-49 Saturday. The victories kept Glens Falls’ win streak, now at 52 games, intact.

The Black Bears (25-0) enter the state Final Four as the favorite. In Saturday’s semifinal at 3:15 p.m. they’ll face Wayne (23-2), a Rochester-area school that they beat in the state title game last year 50-37.



If Glens Falls wins, the Black Bears will play in the the state championship game Sunday at 11:45 a.m. against the winner of Byram Hills (24-2), which is in Armonk near the Connecticut border, and Long Island’s Mount Sinai High School (22-2)

Against Westhill on Saturday, Glens Falls came roaring out of the gate, securing a 25-6 lead after one quarter.

But Westhill battled back, getting to within eight points in the third quarter, before Glens Falls went on a 13-2 run to start the fourth that sealed the deal.

“We got off to a good start,” Head Coach Rob Girard said. “We talked about that all week, trying to jump on them a little bit.

“I think our defense was really good,” he added. “Especially with Bryce McClenning, Kellen Driscoll and Aiden Prunty.”

Driscoll pumped in a game-high 28 points. Prunty added 15.

Looking ahead to the Final Four, Girard said, “We just want to make sure everybody’s focused and locked in. With our guys, I like our chances a lot. But we have to go out there and play. It will definitely be tough, but I think we’re definitely capable of doing it.”

The coach said they aren’t letting the fact that the state tournament isn’t in Glens Falls this year get them down.

“It would have been great if it was in Glens Falls, of course, but the kids get a kick out of the travel and staying in hotels and stuff like that,” Girard said.

“So it’s an exciting time for them. For administration and coaches and stuff it makes it a little harder, but the excitement is still there.” — Ben Westcott

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved