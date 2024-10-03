Glens Falls adding 2 dog parks, at May St. & East Field

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The City of Glens Falls has not just one but two dog parks in the works, both as park upgrades funded through the City’s ARPA — American Recovery Plan Act federal post-Covid funds, Mayor Bill Collins tells The Chronicle.

The May Street dog park is under construction in the former children’s playground behind Ridge Street Fire Station.

A dog park at the East Field playground is not as far along, though the budget is done and the location assigned.

Mayor Collins said the May Street playground “is the least used of all our parks.”

“All the equipment was way outdated, although” as work progresses and the playground equipment removed, “we have recently heard from people who say they’ve used it much more than we ever believed.”

“We’re putting up the fence now,” the Mayor said. “We’re working on the rules and regulations to make sure it’s done right, and the signage. Later this fall, it’ll become a reality, and we’ll have some sort of ribbon cutting.

Mayor Collins said the Recreation Commission was tasked with planning two dog parks, “one east and one west.”

He said they’d first considered a little-used, somewhat overgrown portion of Haviland’s Cove, near a picnic pavilion and defunct tennis and basketball courts.

However, the Mayor said, “As we redevelop the Cove, I thought the focus (there) ought to be on the river, on kayaking and fishing and accessing the river,” along the shoreline “which is all overgrown now.”

He said Murray Street playground was also briefly considered as a dog park site.

