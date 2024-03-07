GF’s first cannabis shops get Planning Board nod

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

The Glens Falls Planning Board recommended OKs for two separate cannabis dispensaries, the city’s first, March 5.

Legacy Dispensary is planned at 12 Hudson Avenue in the building that right now is a Pizza Hut.

The newly named GF Cannabis Co. is planned at 72 South Street at the former Dizzy Chicken first came before the Planning Board as Saratoga Cannabis Co.

The stores still need New York State approval.

This would be Legacy’s second brick and mortar location. Its first, in Colonie, opened in February.

Founder Matt Robinson told The Chronicle it grew out of Legacy Dispensers, a cannabis business started in April of 2023 that made deliveries out of a warehouse in Albany.

He said, “Traveling to different states and locations where I’ve seen dispensaries go up, I’ve been trying to figure out how to make a dispensary successful, and the demographic of successful dispensaries and what makes that happen. Glens Falls fit perfectly for it, so we decided to roll the dice and come out to Glens Falls.

He said the Pizza Hut property is zoned correctly and has good parking. And “it’s in a good location, not too far from the main part of Glens Falls.”

Mr. Robinson said Legacy emphasizes local product. “When you go out to places like Glens Falls, you have farmers that are from Glens Falls,” he said. “Their product would be premier out there because they’re local and everybody’s going to know them. That’s how we operate.”

He said, “We’ll bring other farmers as well, but we want to make sure we give the farmers of that area a really good opportunity to be successful. We’re definitely big on local product, local farmers, New York grown…

“That’s major, because it’s the community. They’re growing it, and they need to get recognition and support for it, and be able to reach their customers.”

He said owning a cannabis dispensary is very high risk. “It’s extremely hard to do,” he said. “It’s so new. That’s what makes it hard. You don’t know what’s going to happen. A lot of people have given up everything to do this. Like me, I’ve changed my whole lifestyle to do this.”

But he said, “The demand for cannabis is always going to be high. That will always be there.”

Legacy Dispensary’s website says “we curate an unparalleled selection of premium cannabis products to elevate your experience. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or a curious explorer, our dispensary is your gateway to the finest cannabis offerings.”

“Explore our extensive range of meticulously sourced strains, expertly crafted edibles, and innovative accessories. At Legacy Dispensary, we’re more than just a store; we’re a community of enthusiasts dedicated to sharing the transformative power of cannabis,” selling “Flower, Drinks, Edibles, Concentrates & Vapes.”

GF Cannabis Co. is the project of Jody Cracco of Lake George and her daughter Brittany Cracco of Glens Falls. They initially applied as Saratoga Cannabis Co. but changed the name.

Jody owns and Brittany is the general manager of two ice cream shops, Dairy Haus in Saratoga and The Ice Cream Man in Greenwich.

Brittany is “a passionate advocate and knowledgeable consumer of cannabis,” they wrote in their application.

Jody said at the Jan. 2 Planning Board meeting, “At first I thought she was crazy,” when Brittany proposed it. “But then I looked into it and learned a lot.”

“We hope to develop a good relationship with the city,” Jody told the board then.

