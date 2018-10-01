GF: Veterans Appreciation block party at VFW, Saturday

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

Glens Falls VFW Post 2475 at 30 Cooper Street will host a Military Veterans Appreciation Day Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 29, starting at noon. It’s free, open to all.

There will be live music on two stages, food vendors, military vehicles, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, cornhole tournament sponsored by Outback Steakhouse, a rock wall beer garden and Home Depot fun building opportunities for kids.

“Our main goal is to say thanks,” says organizer Stacey Girard of Glens Falls.

“I just want our local veterans to see the community is here and appreciates them. We also want to stay thanks to the families behind these men and women.

“Our mission is to reconnect the bonds of veterans and families through the VFW with outreach into the community.”

Representatives from the Veterans Administration and the Warren County Veterans Service office will be on hand, as will veterans advocacy groups. The U.S. Army is providing rock-climbing and basketball activities, there will be National Guard vehicles, and the VFW Auxiliary will have food near the beer garden, which is hosted by Common Roots, Paradox Brewery and the Glens Falls Distillery.

Glens Falls Police and Fire Departments will have vehicles on site with safety information and hands-on opportunities for kids. And VFW Post 2475 is offering a one-year free membership to all veterans who have a copy of their DD 214 Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, said a press release.

Neighboring businesses like the Lawrence Street Tavern, Miller Mechanical, The Shirt Factory and The Post-Star will take part, Miss Girard said. Parking is at the nearby former Price Chopper lot.

“Any money that is donated will be going to two charities,” said Ms. Girard.

“One is an emergency relief fund that local VFW member and Marine Corps veteran Ken Vassar created that helps our community veterans that fall on hard times and can’t pay the heating bill or is having car troubles or needs food. The other charity is Saratoga WarHorse, which brings veterans suffering from PTSD into an environment with horses to help establish a working bond and be in the now.

“My personal hope is that at least one veteran walks away knowing that they have somewhere to go and somewhere to turn, that there are places for them, even if it’s just a new place to spend time and meet new friends.”

