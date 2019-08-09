GF Park Theater sets ambitious ‘2019-2020’ season, more

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The Park Theater is “super excited,” director Peter Hughes says, to launch what it is billing as its “2019-2020 The Park Presents” premiere season.

On tap: Ten centerpiece concerts, now through March 2020, by Grammy winners Terrence Simien and the Zydeco Experience, Loudon Wainwright III (Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 24), among other acts “from around the world to Glens Falls Mr. Hughes says.

Find them listed in a smart brochure available at the theater, in other outlets and mailed to potential patrons.

Mr. Hughes, who was hired by owner Elizabeth Miller to run the Park Theater in January, said, “We’ve been trying many things out over this year and finding what works. Now we are presenting to Glens Falls, and to the greater Capital Region, what the Park is and what it looks like as a presenting theater, as a place for weddings and banquets, with Doc’s Restaurant — what we aim to be for the next 10 years.”

Mr. Hughes refers to it as The “Park Presents 19-20.”

To promote the new series, the theater is offering a $50 package deal to choose (almost) any three concerts of the ten.

That three-show deal “is a chance for people to become quasi-members of the theater,” Mr. Hughes said. “That’s the cheapest buy-in you’re ever going to have.”

Prices are subject to change, Mr. Hughes notes — or, to be more specific, he suggests that as it gets closer to the concert dates, ticket prices will go up and the $50 deal may go away. Tix and info: 792-1150.

Mr. Hughes says the message to potential patrons is: “Join us and we will join you. Come experience the Park. It’s our party and you’re invited.”

He quotes the brochure: “Come Meet Me at the Park,” and adds, “We would like people to come and see the premium quality things we are offering, and to see friends and family at the same time, with top quality entertainment, including the restaurant.”

The brochure also touts: Comedy After Dark shows, participatory dancing, Live and Local concerts. It includes rental information, and a brief history of the theater.

“It puts out what The Park is looking like for the next season, and what it will be for the future,” Mr. Hughes said. He said, “We researched and looked at what kinds of things the Park presents well. Musically, when it’s done well, it’s the best sounding room north of the Troy Music Hall.”

The historic 1911 Park Theater was reopened in April 2018 by Mrs. Miller, who had purchased it from the estate of Dr. Harold Kirkpatrick in 2014. She completed an estimated $3 million renovation of the facility, supported by $600,000 in New York State grants.

The 10 ‘big’ shows

Here’s the Park Theater’s full list of 10.

Box office and info: 792-1150.

• Terrence Simien and the Zydeco Experience, Saturday, Aug. 24 ($20)

• Max Hatt/Edda Glass, Jazz Americana duo, Thursday, Sept. 26 ($30)

• Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Bluegrass Band, unique takes on The Beatles, Sunday, Oct. 6 ($20)

• The Small Glories, roots powerhouse duo from Canada, Saturday, Nov. 9 ($15)

• Svetlana & The Delancey Five Band, Friday, Nov. 15 ($15).

• Loudon Wainwright III, Sunday, Nov. 24 ($30)

• Martha Redbone, American roots from Kentucky to pre-gentrified Brooklyn Thursday, Dec. 5 ($20)

• The Sweet Remains, modern folk, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 ($25)

• Villalobos Brothers from Mexico, blending new and folk music, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 ($23)

• Miller-McDonald-Cormier Trio, Saturday, March 14, 2020, a dinner and concert event featuring acclaimed Scottish border pipes player Ben Miller, Park owner Elizabeth Miller’s son. ($65, $20 show only — not available for the three-show package).

