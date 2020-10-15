Sunday, October 18, 2020

Fuel Up for Finn: 394 trucks raised $60,000 for Fort Ann boy in leukemia fight

October 15, 2020 Hot Copy 383 Views

Chronicle editor Mark Frost writes:

Finn Herringshaw & his family
When he launched the “Fuel Up for Finn” truck convoy parade and fund-raiser to benefit five-year-old Finn Herringshaw of Fort Ann, Tim Havens had told The Chronicle he hoped to attract 100 trucks donating $100 apiece to raise $10,000 as Finn undergoes chemotherapy for leukemia.

He ended up with 394 trucks, more than $60,000 raised and quite a sensational event in Fort Ann and Kingsbury Sunday, Oct. 11. Safe to say a good time for all.

I saw trucks I didn’t know the purpose of. I saw local truckers with company names painted on the side I’d never heard of. And heard so many different horn sounds.








Copyright © 2020 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Check Also

Hemlock killer bug found on protected Dome Island

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor The invasive insect Hemlock Woolly Adelgid was found Thursday on …

Copyright © 2020 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!