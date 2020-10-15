Fuel Up for Finn: 394 trucks raised $60,000 for Fort Ann boy in leukemia fight

Chronicle editor Mark Frost writes:

When he launched the “Fuel Up for Finn” truck convoy parade and fund-raiser to benefit five-year-old Finn Herringshaw of Fort Ann, Tim Havens had told The Chronicle he hoped to attract 100 trucks donating $100 apiece to raise $10,000 as Finn undergoes chemotherapy for leukemia.

He ended up with 394 trucks, more than $60,000 raised and quite a sensational event in Fort Ann and Kingsbury Sunday, Oct. 11. Safe to say a good time for all.

I saw trucks I didn’t know the purpose of. I saw local truckers with company names painted on the side I’d never heard of. And heard so many different horn sounds.















