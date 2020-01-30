Ft. William Henry’s Best Western is for sale to make way for Carriage House project

By Cathy DeDe , Chronicle Managing Editor

The Best Western of Lake George, a property owned by the Fort William Henry, is on the market for a price The Chronicle learned is $5,750,000.

“It’s a fabulous franchise, with a lot of growth,” Kathy Flacke Muncil, Fort William Henry CEO, said when contacted for comment. “We are looking to move some hard assets to cash so we can do things like the Carriage House project.”

The Fort plans to renovate its underused Towers Hall building into The Carriage House, a venue for weddings, events, concerts and other performances.

Ms. Muncil said it’s too early to establish a timeline for that project.

The Best Western property is listed with Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Madison Avenue in New York City. They tout it as “a two-story 87-room hotel ideally situated in upstate New York with easy access to the Adirondack Mountains.”

The 138,000 square feet building is situated on 3.17 acres, right next to the northbound ramp of I-87 Northway Exit 21. The listing says average daily room rate is $120.27; average occupancy 40 percent.

It says the hotel, built in 1962, features indoor and outdoor pools and some fireplaced suites.

As another example of strategic changes the Fort William Henry corporation has made, Ms. Muncil that down hill on Beach Road, “we closed our retail stores there and transitioned to rental units.”

— With reporting by Gordon Woodworth

Fort William Henry CEO: Car show ‘very important to LG’; ‘respectfully disagrees’ with Mayor Blais

The Fort William Henry is the long-time host of the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. Its CEO Kathy Flacke Muncil, asked about Mayor Bob Blais’s questioning whether the show has outgrown Lake George Village, replied, “I would respectfully disagree with the Mayor.

She said, “This is a diverse community. We have young families and older people. They may have different needs and interests, but we are a tourism community.

“The opportunity the car show brings is very important,’ said Ms. Muncil.

“We need to protect our base of revenue for people to have jobs here. We don’t have the opportunity to have manufacturing or high tech business here. Our only opportunity is to do tourism.”

She noted, “We have a phenomenal group of volunteers working their tails off, the car lovers and car owners love this event.”

Ms. Muncil adds, “Every business in Lake George that we ask loves it as well. Lake George is the original mom and pop vacation place. That weekend sometimes makes their whole season.” — Cathy DeDe

