For sale: Union Square $2.35-million

By Zander Frost & Mark Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer & Editor



“I would lie to you if I said this was an easy decision,” Tom O’Neill told The Chronicle about putting his Union Square building up for sale. “It’s very emotional.”

“I felt like I’ve done pretty good — built a good business here over these last 20 years,” he said, but quips that now “it’s taking too much time away from my sailing.”

The property, where South Street meets Broad in Glens Falls, is listed for $2.35-million.

Part of the Three Squares Historic District, the building once housed the Yorke Shirt Company.

It’s “a great building,” Mr. O’Neill said. “It’s a 50,000 square foot building with parking, a big deal in the city, always has been and now again highlighted.”



He adds, “And finally the city is starting to invest and put some time into the west side.”

Mr. O’Neill suggests it might be a fit for someone who wants to “be part of Glens Falls stepping up to the next level.”

How about adding residential units, with apartments in high demand?

“Clearly a possibility,” Mr. O’Neill said.

“Originally back in ’18, I had plans to build six two-bedroom apartments on the Pine Street wing.” He said others suggested eight to 12 residential units.



Mr. O’Neill said he didn’t go that route because “I like the commercial stuff better.”

In the few weeks that it’s been listed, he said he’s had expressions of interest.

Was it serious? Mr. O’Neill replies, “It’s a big building, you’re going to invest money into it. So everybody’s gotta sit down and do the numbers before anybody can be too serious about it. But the people themselves were serious people.”

