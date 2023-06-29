So many Independence Day events, and fireworks everywhere, beginning today, June 29, and continuing to the 4th of July — and beyond! Here are some of the “biggies.”

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Dusk at West Mountain, after Music at the Mountain Festival, family activities, more. $25, $20 youth, $15 child, under 6 free. Tix: westmountain.com.

Fireworks over Sandy Bay, private show at 9:45 p.m. Honoring Tommy Hans, Skipper Moynihan and Andy Yanney. Accepting donations to the LGA.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Fireworks sponsored by Rob & Deb’s Frozen Dreams, GF businesses, 9:30 p.m. Free. DJ music from 8 p.m. Some bleachers, or bring lawn seating. Free. Note: Glens Falls Dragons baseball at 7 p.m. (tix required)

MONDAY, JULY 3

Fireworks finale with Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra’s Independence Day Pops Concert that starts at 7:30 p.m. Free.

Washington County Fairgrounds: Fireworks and Fireworks Drone Show at dusk, part of community fest from 4 p.m. Free admission.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

9:30 p.m. View from Shepard Park or Beach Road. Arrive plenty early to find parking; plan to stick around after to avoid the expected traffic jam.

THURSDAY, JULY 29

9 p.m. at Veterans Field, fireworks following free outdoor concert by The Refrigerators, R&B and dance band.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Lake George: Fireworks cruise aboard Minne Ha Ha by Lake George Steamboat Company for private show. 9 p.m. departure. Tix required.

Corinth: Dusk/9:15 p.m. on the school sports fields, River Street.

West Haven, Vt: “Massive” fireworks at dusk, following 6 p.m. Devils Bowl Speedway Firecracker Race, others, with admission fee.

Indian Lake: Following 7 p.m. parade.

Minerva: At dusk, launched from The Point, following Minerva Day festivities.

Newcomb: Overlook Park at dusk.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

The Great Escape: 9:30 p.m. Coca Cola July 4 Celebration, nightly to July 4, with park admission.

Lake George: Fireworks cruises by Lake George Steamboat Company and by Waterfront Cruises (formerly Shoreline) for private fireworks. Departures 9-9:15 p.m. Tix required. Fireworks visible to public from LG Village.

Johnsburg: Dusk at Ski Bowl Park in North Creek, following day-long activities.

Saratoga Lake: Dusk at Brown’s Beach, Stillwater. $5 parking.

Rutland: Northwood Park at Dusk.

Schenectady: Mohawk Harbor, 9:30 p.m., after 8 p.m. Albany Symphony concert.

MONDAY, JULY 3

The Great Escape: Coca-Cola July 4th Fest. Fireworks at 9:30, with park admission.

Washington County Fairgrounds: Fireworks and Fireworks Drone Show at dusk, as part of community fest.

Hague: 9:15 p.m. at Town Beach and Park.

Rutland: Vermont State Fairgrounds, 9:45 p.m. after Summer Smash Demolition Derby

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Lake George: Cruises by Lake George Steamboat Company and by Waterfront Cruises (formerly Shoreline) for LG Village display. Boat departures 9-9:15 p.m. Tix required.

The Great Escape: Coca-Cola July 4th Fest. Fireworks at 9:30, with park admission.

Bolton Landing: 9:30 p.m. at Rogers Memorial Park. Part of day-long celebration.

Kingsbury Golf Club: 9:15 p.m. “sharp,” after “Crazy” 9-hole golf tourney and music by Marcabes ($45 golf, $20 music & food only).

Saratoga: 9 p.m. from the top of the new City Center Parking Garage, downtown.

Schroon Lake: Dusk, at Town Beach, following live concert of patriotic music.

Ticonderoga: 9:30/9:45 p.m. at Bicentennial Park, as part of Best Fourth in the North.

Long Lake: Dusk at The Barge/Village Green.

Raquette Lake: Fireworks from the barge, dusk at the Village Green.

Lake Placid: 9:30 p.m. over Mirror Lake.

Saranac Lake: 9 p.m. at Lake Flower Boat Launch.

Tupper Lake: At dark, Tupper Lake Municipal Park.

Albany: 9:15 p.m. at Empire State Plaza, part of day-long NYS 4th of July Celebration.

Troy: at 11 p.m. from Roosevelt Park.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Summerfest, dusk at Chester Municipal Center.

THURSDAYS ALL SUMMER

9:30 p.m. on Thursday nights beginning July 13.

