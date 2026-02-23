Fatal house fire in Queensbury

Colleen Cogovan-Duell, 60, was found dead in a house fire Sunday night at 405 Clendon Brook Road in Queensbury. Her two dogs and three cats also perished.

An autopsy revealed Ms. Cogovan-Duell died from smoke inhalation.

Ms. Cogovan-Duell was a 40-year employee of VCA Adirondack Animal Hospital on Ridge Road in Queensbury, and also worked at Talk of the Town restaurant in Glens Falls.

“We ironically just celebrated her 40-year Anniversary with us last week,” Adirondack Animal Hospital posted on Facebook. “We are all shocked and deeply saddened by her passing.”

Talk of the Town co-owner Paul Bricoccoli told WNYT’s Mark Mulholland, “We are devastated by the tragic passing of Colleen. She was such a wonderful employee, but more than that she was a beloved member of our TOTT family and a great friend. We are absolutely heartbroken. We will miss her terribly.”

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel responded to a fire call made at 8:25 p.m. by a passing motorist.

“The fire had progressed rapidly prior to the first call to the 911 center,” the West Glens Falls Fire Company said.

“An aggressive attack on the fire was employed, and searches of the basement level were conducted. Once it was deemed safe to place firefighters on the first floor to conduct searches, a victim was located and determined to be deceased.”

Cause of the fire was deemed not suspicious after a joint investigation by the Warren County Cause and Origin Team and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control Arson Bureau.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at Glens Falls Hospital after the blaze and has since been released, info from the Fire Company said. — B. Westcott

