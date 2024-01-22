Fast oil change biz eyes Aviation Rd. site where Lake George Baking is

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

The ‘Take 5’ chain that changes the oil while you sit in your vehicle is proposing to build at 538 Aviation Road in Queensbury, current location of Lake George Baking Company.

Quattro Development proposes replacing the bakery on the .65 acre lot with a 1,720+ square feet “Take 5 express automobile change facility.”

The application is scheduled to go before the Queensbury Planning Board on February 20.

Carl “Buster” Alberino, owner of Lake George Baking Co., said he was unaware of the proposal when The Chronicle reached him for comment Monday.

“My lease ran out — I’ve been going month to month,” Mr. Alberino said.

County records indicate the property is owned by North Country Development.

“If he sold the building, then I understand,” Mr. Alberino said.

“I want to be in that area. If he sold the building, I will look for another spot immediately,” Mr. Alberino said, adding that business at his Exit 19 location is “dynamite.”

Lake George Baking’s main location is in Lake George at 43 Amherst Street.

The Queensbury location is open Thursday through Sunday.

The application to the Planning Board application says Take 5, with locations across the United States and Canada, “has a unique business model that is focused exclusively on oil changes and the customer experience. Customers stay in their car during the entire service and average service times are approximately 10 minutes.

“Take 5 is able to serve its customers with this speed because they strictly perform oil changes, and no other maintenance activities other than minor ancillary services such as windshield wiper and filter replacements.”