Elizabeth Miller, for $500,000, buys 15 Park, across from her Park Theater

Chronicle News Editor Gordon Woodworth writes:

Elizabeth Miller has paid $500,000 to purchase the three-story, 15,000 square-foot building at 15-25 Park Street. It’s across the street from Mrs. Miller’s Park Theater and Doc’s Restaurant.

She bought it from Halcyon Properties, Inc., which is owned by members of the Lebowitz family.

The building is assessed at $228,000.

Why the buy? Mrs. Miller said, “I don’t have any parking” at the Park Theater. She said 15-25 Park comes with 18 parking spaces.

She said her vision is “to have some lovely little shops on the first floor.”

She continued, “I want to make it all it can be. That’s what I do with buildings…I’m waiting until spring to do anything.”

The building currently houses 42° Art & Glass Gallery, the Park Street Tavern and Charlie’s Vacuums.

On the second and third floors, she said, “I haven’t gotten that far yet.”

Asked if she might renovate the upper floors into apartments, she said, “Maybe.”

Mrs. Miller owns Miller Mechanical in Glens Falls and Doty Machine Works in Fort Edward.

In 2012, she purchased 19 Ridge Street for $225,000. In 2014, she paid $225,000 for the Park Theater, and in 2015 she paid $540,000 for the former Post-Star advertising building at 78 Lawrence Street.

To receive Juckett Award

Elizabeth Miller will be presented the 30th J. Walter Juckett Community Service Award at the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “Annual Event” Saturday, March 9, at the Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing, it was announced Tuesday. The ARCC said, “A former school teacher, Elizabeth took on the role of CEO at Miller Mechanical in 2007 after the passing of her husband Myles Miller. She purchased Doty Machine Works in 2014…” Also in 2014, she bought the long empty Park Theater, did a massive renovation and has reopened it.

