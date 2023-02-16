Sunday, February 19, 2023

Ed Moore buys 80 Glen near his JE Sawyer bldg.

Queensbury Hotel owner Ed Moore has purchased the building at 80 Glen Street for $550,000, he told The Chronicle Tuesday. It’s across from the J.E. Sawyer building that Mr. Moore also owns.

“I don’t really have a plan for it,” he said. “It’s been for sale for a while. For a while, I said to myself, I don’t need this thing” and held off. Eventually, “I just said, maybe I ought to take this to secure my situation with the Sawyer property.”

Mr. Moore owns and redeveloped the Queensbury Hotel as well as building and operating French Mountain Commons and the Log Jam Outlets.

He said he still doesn’t have a plan for redeveloping the Sawyer building, but he said there’s no rush. “I’ve got a great tenant,” the ongoing J.E. Sawyer business.

