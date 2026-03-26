Ed Moore bought Queensbury Hotel 10 years ago today; hotel 100th 5/7

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Today, Thursday, March 26, marks the 10th anniversary of Ed Moore’s purchase of the Queensbury Hotel, bringing it back under local ownership.

“This is your hotel. We’re just stewards…” says the 80-year-old Mr. Moore. “We’re blessed to be here; great to be part of downtown. It’s a wonderful thing.”

A Staten Island native who had an excavating business there and now a long-time Queensbury resident, Mr. Moore first developed the French Mountain Commons outlet center amid the “Million Dollar Half Mile” north of Northway Exit 20. He also now owns and operates the Log Jam Outlet Center across Route 9.

He is also a founding member of the Glens Falls Civic Center Coalition, which helped save the now Harding Mazzotti Arena where the Adirondack Thunder ECHL pro hockey team is thriving.

Mr. Moore’s son Zack, hotel general manager Tyler Herrick, and Art Belden, Director of Facilities, join him in operating his businesses.

Zack Moore and Mr. Herrick founded Spruce Hospitality LLC, which manages the hotel as well as its sister Fairfield Inn and Suites off Northway Exit 18.

Mr. Herrick tells The Chronicle, “One thing, when we took over the hotel and all said our speeches on that opening day in March, was how we wanted to reconnect the community, to make it back so — if it happens in Glens Falls, it happens at the Queensbury.”

He says that’s something “we all heard when we were going through buying it, of what this property was back in the 50s, 60s and early 70s.”

“It has just been a privilege to be a part of this rebirth of the Q. I am grateful for the opportunity that Ed Moore provided me, thankful for the amazing team we have assembled, and proud to be part of Glens Falls’ Renaissance.”

The hotel’s occupancy rate was under 45%, Mr. Moore said when he bought it.

Mr. Herrick says, “In 2024 we hit 61% occupancy,” with a “slight dip in 2025, and on pace to exceed 61% in 2026”

From 35 employees in 2016, Mr. Herrick says they now employ 105.

“In 2016 we did approximately 500 events,” Mr. Herrick said.

“Pre-Ballroom expansion, we peaked around 850-900 events in 2019, and crested around 1,400 events in 2022-2023 with a combination of the added space and also pent-up demand due to the pandemic. In 2025 we did approximately 1,500 events and are pacing ahead for 2026.”

Mr. Herrick said Mr. Moore has spent more than $7.5 million upgrading the hotel in the past decade.

A $3.8 million expansion completed in 2022 includes the 5,200 square foot Adirondack Ballroom, an added banquet kitchen and more.

$2 million to “completely gut” all 123 guest rooms, with “full bathroom renovations, new wall covering, updated plumbing, electrical, new flooring…window treatments and furnishings.”

$250,000 lobby full renovation, restoring the original terrazzo floor, new lighting, wall coverings, removal of old, dated window treatments, new seating layouts and all new furniture and floral.

Additional full women’s restrooms added prior to the Ballroom expansion.

$400,000 pool area, with upgraded bathrooms in 2018 and 2024-2025 complete redo of the pool — sandblasted, new Gunite (concrete mix), new floor tile, lighting, paint decor, and “new HVAC/dehumidification system.”

Upgraded dining at the reimagined Park 26 restaurant and Fenimore’s Pub.

Coming this year, a “full lobby refresh,” including restoration of the Fenimore’s Cave painting and more seating areas, ideally to be completed by the Centennial on May 7.

“More and more people want to listen to the jazz trio and enjoy the lobby even when we’re doing big events,” Mr. Herrick said. “Where the concierge desk is, that’s going to be another seating area with some of the original sofas…here when we purchased a hotel, newly refurbished.” In the works: A permanent display of history panels with timeline, memorabilia and reminders of famous people who stayed at the hotel, all planned in the motorcoach entrance hall by the pool.

Ed Moore says, “We’ve been working on this for five years,” with Behan Communications and Sidekick Creative.

Mr. Herrick: “It’s gonna have space because, like Ed said, about being stewards of the property, we want to have space on the wall to keep going another 100 years.”

10 & 100 year events

2026: March 26-May 7 — marking the 10th anniversary in March and the 100th in May — Centennial Dine and Donate program to benefit Tri-County United Way and Open Door Mission. See adjacent box.

May 7, Queensbury Hotel Centennial. The hotel plans to seek community input on their experiences at the Hotel — such as family milestones, special events, community happenings.

May 28, 100 Year Celebration party, with area dignitaries and invited guests.

Late summer, potentially, community street party to celebrate the centennial.

‘Dine & Donate’: ‘Q’ will match donations up to $10,000 to benefit United Way & Open Door

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Queensbury Hotel and the 10th anniversary today of Ed Moore’s purchase of the property, the “Q” today announces a six-week promotion, “Centennial Dine and Donate,” to support the Tri-County United Way and the Open Door Mission.

From now until May 7 — the 100th anniversary date — guests dining in the hotel’s Fenimore’s Pub and Park 26, will be invited to make a voluntary donation to the nonprofits that the hotel will match dollar for dollar up to $10,000, thus leveraging a potential $20,000 to be shared by the local United Way and Open Door.

General Manager Tyler Herrick said in a statement, “As we celebrate both a decade of local ownership and 100 years in the heart of downtown Glens Falls, we wanted to mark this moment in a way that reflects our deep appreciation for the community that has supported us for generations.

“This initiative allows our guests to be part of the celebration while helping make a meaningful difference locally.”

— Cathy DeDe

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