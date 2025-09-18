Dot & Johnstock back at Stony Creek Inn, Sat.!

Chronicle News Editor Zander Frost writes: Dottie Bartell and John Fickel open their Stony Creek Inn for the return of Dot and Johnstock, Saturday, Sept. 20, from 1 to 5 p.m. Yes, in Stony Creek.



The spirited event began in about 2008, Dot recalls. John was just recovering from cancer treatments when Dot was also diagnosed. With both hard-pressed to run the beloved Inn, their only means of support, friends stepped in to hold a fund-raiser for the couple.

“They raised $20,000 for us,” Dot recalls. The following year, the couple were recovering, and decided to hold the benefit again — but now to support others going through cancer. The afternoon of live bands, silent auction and food raises funds for Cindy’s Retreat at Silver Bay on Lake George, a get-away and support program those facing or who have faced cancer. Both Dot and John have been there.

Also, the Southern Adirondack Musicians or S.A.M. Fund, a locally founded non-profit that supports artists — who are often not well insured — during health care crises.

The original Dot and Johnstock continued for about 12 years, Dot estimates, until it was shut down by Covid.

“It’s time to bring it back,” Dot says now. John Kirk is organizing the music, she said. Expect the likes of Stony Creek Band and other regulars who play at the Inn. “It’s a real good time,” she says.

